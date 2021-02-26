Inter Milan vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Inter Milan will welcome Genoa to San Siro on Sunday for a matchday 24 fixture in Serie A.

The hosts currently set the pace for others to follow and have a four-point advantage at the summit of the table. Genoa are fairly comfortable in mid-table, having garnered 26 points from 23 games to sit in 11th spot.

Inter Milan would have been buoyed by their impressive 3-0 win over AC Milan in a top-of-the-table Derby della Madonnina last week.

Romelu Lukaku and strike partner Lautaro Martinez were unplayable as they put the Rossoneri to the sword.

Genoa played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona, as a last-gasp strike by Milan Badelj helped Genoa snatch a point on home soil.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 30 occasions in the past, with Inter Milan having a significantly better head-to-head record.

The Nerazurri were victorious on 20 previous occasions, scoring 62 goals and conceding just 22. Genoa have five wins to their name, while five games ended in stalemates.

Advertisement

Their most recent fixture came on 24 October when second-half goals from Lukaku and Danilo D'Ambrosio helped Inter to a comfortable 2-0 away victory.

Inter Milan are by far the form team in Serie A, with their shock loss to Sampdoria on 6 January representing their only defeat in their last 17 league games.

Genoa have also impressed in recent weeks and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in Serie A.

Inter Milan form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Genoa form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Inter Milan vs Genoa Team News

Inter Milan

The hosts have Stefano Sensi ruled out with a muscle problem. The in-form Achraf Hakimi will also be unavailable for selection as he is suspended for accumulated bookings.

Injury: Stefano Sensi

Suspension: Achraf Hakimi

Genoa

The visitors have two players ruled out with fitness issues. Luca Pellegrini (hamstring) and Davide Biraschi (shoulder) are both unavailable for selection.

Manager Davide Ballardini does not have any suspension worries.

Injuries: Davide Biraschi, Luca Pellegrini

Suspension: None

Inter Milan vs Genoa Predicted XI

Advertisement

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic (GK); Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Alexandr Kolarov, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Nico Barella, Danilo D'Ambrosio; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin (GK); Domenico Criscito, Ivan Radovanovic, Edoardo Goldaniga; Lennart Czyborra, Miha Zajc, Milan Badelj, Kevin Strootman, Davide Zappacosta; Goran Pandev, Mattia Destro

Inter Milan vs Genoa Prediction

Whenever Inter Milan play, goals are guaranteed to be scored in abundance. As such, Serie A's most potent attack should have little trouble breaching Genoa's rearguard.

With just league action to focus on, Inter Milan have a huge opportunity to claim a first Serie A title in a decade. It is hard to see beyond a convincing win for Conte's side.

Prediction: Inter Milan 4-1 Genoa