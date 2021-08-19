Inter Milan vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan kick off their defense of the Serie A title by hosting Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri have endured a tumultuous summer but still retain ambitions of winning the Scudetto, while Genoa harbor hopes of making the European spots, however unlikely.

Antonio Conte's departure, so soon after guiding Inter to last season's title, must have hurt, but new boss Simone Inzaghi is a master of maximizing his resources.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of an impressive pre-season, with four wins against Lugano (2-2, 4-3 pens), Crotone (6-0), Parma (2-0), and Dynamo Kyiv (3-0).

The departure of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for a reported €115-million fee was tempered by the free arrivals of Edin Dzeko and Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Nerazzurri have also raised plenty of money with Achraf Hakimi (€60m) and Matteo Politano (€19m). However, they have only spent money on Denzel Dumfries (€12.5m).

Genoa, meanwhile, come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Perugia in the first round of the Coppa Italia.

Il Grifone were a tad lucky after going two goals down early on, with Marcus Curado's 40th-minute red card tilting the tie back in Genoa's favor. Yayah Kallon scored the winner in the 88th minute to spare the top-flight side their blushes.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Head-To-Head

Inter Milan have won eight of their last 10 games against Genoa, whose two wins came at home in the the 2016-17 and 2017-18 Serie A seasons. The Nerazzurri have won their last six games against Genoa, scoring 21 goals and conceding none in the process.

In fact, the last time Genoa avoided defeat at the Giuseppe Meazza was in the 2012-13 Serie A season, when they grabbed a 1-1 draw.

Inter Milan Form Guide in all competitions: W-W-W-W-W

Genoa Form Guide in all competitions: W-W-L-W-L

Inter Milan vs Genoa Team News

Inter Milan

Simone Inzaghi will be unable to count upon Lautaro Martinez for the season opener due to a suspension earned back in May. Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez and young goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao are all unavailable due to injury. Christian Eriksen's heart condition is still uncertain and he will not feature.

Edin Dzeko is all set to lead the line in a 3-4-2-1 formation that's come to define Inzaghi's approach.

Injured: Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez, Gabriel Brazao, Christian Eriksen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lautaro Martinez

Genoa

Davide Ballardini has seen plenty of departures, including that of Eldor Shomurodov, Cristian Zapata and a veritable army of on-loan players including Kevin Strootman, Mattia Perin, Miha Zajc, Gianluca Scamacca et al.

However, the loan arrival of the much-hyped Zinho Vanheusden in defense from Inter ought to raise hopes. Goran Pandev has delayed his retirement and signed a new deal with the club. Salvatore Sirigu is another arrival that adds experience.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mattia Bani, Valon Behrami

Inter Milan vs Genoa Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi; Edin Dzeko

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Zinho Vanheusden, Davide Biraschi, Domenico Criscito; Stefano Sabelli, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Hernani, Lennart Czyborra; Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Prediction

Despite the doom and gloom surrounding Inter Milan, the Nerazzurri still have an exceptional title-winning squad. Simone Inzaghi already has Edin Dzeko purring in pre-season, with Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu dovetailing well. They should be too strong for a Genoa side still coming to grips with each other.

We expect Inter to run away with a comfortable win, although Goran Pandev may grab a goal for the visitors.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Genoa

