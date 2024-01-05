Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Salernitana last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an excellent recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 19 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, with the other four matches ending in draws.

Inter Milan have won each of their last three matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A without conceding a single goal and have achieved better records against a single team on only two occasions in the competition.

The home team has not lost a single fixture in the 32 matches played between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona in the Serie A - a record in this regard in the competition.

Inter Milan won a total of 27 matches in the Serie A in 2023 - only Manchester City had a better record in this regard in Europe's top five leagues during this period.

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Inter Milan have been in excellent form over the past year and have emerged as the favourites to win the league title this season. The Nerazzurri have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Hellas Verona can pack a punch on their day but have had a poor league campaign this season. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Hellas Verona

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes