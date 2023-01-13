Inter Milan will host Hellas Verona at the San Siro on Saturday (January 14) in Serie A.

The hosts endured a slow start to their season but have found form recently and are now in the hunt for UEFA Champions League football. Inter were held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted Monza in their last league outing but returned to winning ways with a 2-1 comeback win over Parma in the Coppa Italia last 16 in midweek. Inter are fourth in the standings, with 34 points from 17 games.

Hellas, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Gabriele Cioffi just three months into his spell in charge. They have had a decent start to the year under new boss Marco Zaffaroni, most recently beating Cremonese 2-0, thanks to a Darko Lazovic brace.

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 20 meetings, Inter lead 16-0, drawing four. Inter have won their last four games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 20 games in the fixture.

The Nerazzurri have picked up 21 points at home this season, the third-highest in Serie A.

Verona have picked up three points on the road in the Serie A this season, the joint-fewest in the division alongside Spezia.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 30.

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Inter have won four of their last five games across competitions and are on a brilliant ten-game unbeaten streak. They have won all but one of their eight home games in the this season, and the trend should continue.

Meanwhile, Verona's latest result snapped their 11-game winless run in the league They are, however, winless away from home this season and could at Inter.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Hellas Verona

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six games.)

