Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter haven&#039;t lost to Verona in 30 years
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Apr 08, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Preview

Inter Milan host Hellas Verona at the San Siro in Serie A on Saturday, looking for consecutive league wins for the first time in 2022.

Following a downward spiral which saw them win just twice in nine games, the Nerazzurri beat Juventus in a morale-boosting victory last weekend.

A first-half penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu was enough to secure all three points and get their flailing title charge back on track.

The Italian defending champions are now looking to keep up the pressure on AC Milan and Napoli with another three-pointer.

Verona, interestingly, have never beaten Inter in the three-point era, losing 17 times and drawing four times.

In fact, their last win in the fixture came way back in February 1992 - a narrow 1-0 triumph courtesy of a goal from Ezio Rossi.

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head

The Nerazzurri haven't lost any of their last 20 matches against Verona, winning 16 times.

They're also currently on a three-game winning run in the fixture since a 2-2 draw in July 2020, including a 3-1 win in the August reverse.

#Tudor: "Sfida stimolante, dopo una bella vittoria, abbiamo ancora grandi motivazioni"#HVFC #DaiVeronabit.ly/3DRZrRf

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Team News

Inter Milan

Simone Inzaghi could play the same starting XI that beat Juventus last time, but Stefan de Vrij is hoping to return to the starting line-up.

Prolific attacking duo Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez will lead the line once more.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

📸 | ALLENAMENTO #InterVerona 🔜

Hellas Verona

The Mastiffs have an injury-ravaged squad, with many players on the treatment table. Diego Coppola and Alessandro Berardi are potentially ruled out for the rest of the season.

Kevin Lasagna and Antonin Barak are expected to return to the fold in the coming weeks.

Injured: Diego Coppola, Alessandro Berardi, Kevin Lasagna, Antonin Barak, Ivan Pandur, Pawel Dawidowicz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio; Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Denzel Dumfries; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko.

Hellas Verona (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Nicolo Casale, Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze, Davide Faraoni; Gianluca Caprari, Giovanni Simeone, Daniel Bessa.

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Inter have traditionally dominated this fixture and, following their unlikely triumph at the Juventus Stadium, the reigning Serie A champions will be determined to build secure three points here. We believe that they will do just that.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Hellas Verona

Edited by Peter P
