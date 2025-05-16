Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Inter Milan vs Lazio Preview
Lazio are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side held Juventus to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Nerazzurri eased past Torino by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Inter Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter Milan have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 26 out of the last 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 18 victories.
- Lazio have won only two of their last nine matches against Inter Milan in Serie A and have not kept a clean sheet against them since a 1-0 victory in 2019.
- Inter Milan have won four of their last five matches at home against Lazio in Serie A, with their only draw during this period coming by a 1-1 margin in 2019.
- Lazio conceded six goals in the reverse fixture against Inter Milan and have not conceded more goals against them in a single campaign since the 1965-66 season.
- Lazio have won only three of their last nine matches in Serie A.
Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction
Inter Milan have been in impressive form on the domestic front this season and will look to make the most of their recent form. Joaquin Correa and Hakan Calhanoglu have been impressive for the Nerazzurri and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Lazio can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Lazio
Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes