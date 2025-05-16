Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Inter Milan vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side held Juventus to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Nerazzurri eased past Torino by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Inter Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 26 out of the last 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 18 victories.

Lazio have won only two of their last nine matches against Inter Milan in Serie A and have not kept a clean sheet against them since a 1-0 victory in 2019.

Inter Milan have won four of their last five matches at home against Lazio in Serie A, with their only draw during this period coming by a 1-1 margin in 2019.

Lazio conceded six goals in the reverse fixture against Inter Milan and have not conceded more goals against them in a single campaign since the 1965-66 season.

Lazio have won only three of their last nine matches in Serie A.

Ad

Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction

Inter Milan have been in impressive form on the domestic front this season and will look to make the most of their recent form. Joaquin Correa and Hakan Calhanoglu have been impressive for the Nerazzurri and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Lazio can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Lazio

Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More