Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2024

Inter Milan and Lazio will clash in the semi-final of the Supercoppa Italiana at the KSU Stadium on Friday.

Inter Milan are the defending champions of the Supercoppa Italiana, having beaten AC Milan 3-0 in the final to clinch the trophy last year. Simone Inzaghi is widely renowned as a cup specialist and they will fancy their chances of booking a berth in the final at the cost of the manager's former side.

Inter Milan have been the most dominant team in the Serie A this season. The league leaders thrashed Monza 5-1 last weekend, courtesy of a pair of braces from Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez and a late strike from Marcus Thuram.

Martinez has been on a mission this term and has so far netted 20 goals across all competitions for the Nerazzurri.

Lazio, meanwhile, head into Friday's game on the back of a couple of narrow 1-0 wins over Roma and Lecce in the Coppa Italia and Serie A respectively.

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has been critical of Italian football for prioritizing monetary gains over the welfare of players by sending them to Saudi Arabia in the middle of a hectic period. The Italian manager has been vocal about his displeasure over the intense schedule in recent times.

But Lazio are doing well on the pitch. They have won their last five matches across all competitions with their last loss, incidentally, coming against Inter Milan in Serie A on December 18.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have won three of the last four meetings between the two sides.

Lazio have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches in all competitions against Inter Milan.

Inter Milan have the best attacking and defensive records in the Serie A so far this season. They have scored 49 goals and conceded just 10.

Lazio have scored only 24 goals in 20 Serie A games so far this term, the third-worst attacking output of the top 10 teams in the league table right now.

Lazio are on a five-match winning streak heading into Friday's clash against the Nerazzurri.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction

Inter Milan are not only a free-scoring unit but they're also defensively sturdy. Lazio will need to outdo themselves to stop the Nerazzurri in Riyadh on Friday. Furthermore, Inzaghi's expertise in cup competitions also gives Inter the edge here.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Lazio

Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet - Yes