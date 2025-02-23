Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2025

The Coppa Italia features a round of quarterfinal matches this week as Inter Milan lock horns with Marco Baroni's Lazio side in an intriguing encounter at the San Siro on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side played out a disappointing 0-0 stalemate against Venezia over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged Genoa to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 25 out of the last 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 18 victories.

Lazio have won only five of their last 14 matches in all competitions but have played out draws in four of these games.

The previous meeting between Inter Milan and Lazio took place in a Serie A encounter in December last year and ended in a comprehensive 6-0 victory for the Nerazzurri.

Inter Milan have remained unbeaten in their last five matches against Lazio in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-1 margin in a Serie A match in August 2022.

After a run of five victories in six matches in all competitions, Inter Milan have won only two of their last five games.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction

Inter Milan have a formidable squad at their disposal but have regularly stuttered over the past month. The Nerazzurri can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best this week.

Lazio can pull off an upset on their day but have issues of their own to address ahead of this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Lazio

Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

