Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the San Siro on Sunday.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Torino last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Nerazzurri edged Juventus to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 21 out of the 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 18 victories.

The two teams have won four games apiece out of the last nine games played between them in the Serie A, with the same result never repeating in consecutive games during this period.

Lazio and Inter Milan have found the back of the net in each of their last six matches against each other in the Serie A - their longest such run in this regard in this fixture.

Inter Milan have won each of their last three matches at home in the Serie A - as many victories as they had managed in the eight such games preceding this run.

Lazio have not conceded a single goal in their last five matches away from home in the Serie A - their longest run in this regard in the history of the competition.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have been in excellent form in Serie A this season but were surprisingly poor against Torino last week. Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson have stepped up this season and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Inter Milan have not been at their best this season but have shown flashes of brilliance in recent months. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Lazio

Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes