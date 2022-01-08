Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th January 2022

Inter Milan resume their Serie A campaign on Sunday against Lazio at the San Siro.
The defending champions saw their game against Bologna on Wednesday canceled due to a COVID outbreak in the rival camp.
Simone Inzaghi's side are looking increasingly likely to retain the Scudetto, losing only once in the opening 19 games of the season.
They're one point clear of city rivals AC Milan with a game in hand and are currently on a seven-game winning run in the league since the 1-1 draw in the Milan derby.
Inter Milan are also unbeaten in nine home games so far this season, winning seven.
Lazio started the year with a pulsating 3-3 draw with promoted side Empoli on Thursday, fighting back from two goals down.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic rescued a point with a 93rd-minute equalizer, extending their unbeaten run in the league to three games.
Inter Milan vs Lazio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter Milan have won 20 of their last 55 clashes with Lazio, losing 17
- Inter Milan have won only two of their last six league clashes with Lazio
- Lazio have suffered six defeats in their last eight league visits to the Guiseppe Meazza between Inter and AC Milan
- Inter Milan have won six Serie A matches in a row without conceding for the first time in history
- With 26 consecutive home matches unbeaten, Inter Milan are enjoying their second-best run at the San Siro since a streak of 46 games without a loss between 2008 and 2010.
Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction
Inter Milan were flying high before heading into the winter break, winning seven in a row and not conceding in their last six.
In a further boost, Edin Dzeko also returns with a negative COVID test, although he's likely to only start on the bench.
But Simone Inzaghi still has enough quality in the squad to call upon.
Lazio are the only side to have beaten Inter this season and would love to secure a league double. But the Serpents are just too strong right now.
Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Lazio
Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Inter Milan
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5 (Inter Milan have scored the most Serie A goals so far with 49 while Lazio are third with 43)
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Tip 3 - Ciro Immobile to score anytime: Yes