Inter Milan vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

Inter Milan will welcome Lecce to San Siro for a Serie A clash on Saturday. The hosts were held to a draw last week, while the visitors suffered a loss in their campaign opener.

Inter got their title defense off to a slow start and played out a 2-2 draw in their away meeting against Genoa last week. It was a close game with Marcus Thuram bagging a brace. His goal in the 80th minute helped them overturn a one-goal deficit but Junior Messias scored the equalizer for Genoa in stoppage time.

Lecce hosted Atalanta in their campaign opener and suffered a 4-0 loss with Mateo Retegui and Marco Brescianini bagging braces. They have now failed to score for the fourth straight game in the league and will look to return to goalscoring ways against Inter.

Inter Milan vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 40 times in all competitions As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 29 wins. The visitors have four wins against the defending champions and seven games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, recording five wins. They have registered league doubles over the visitors in the last two seasons, including a 6-0 win on aggregate last season.

Inter Milan have suffered just one loss at home against the visitors in all competitions. They are on a 10-game winning streak at home against Lecce, keeping seven clean sheets.

The visitors are winless in their last six league outings, scoring just twice while conceding 10 goals.

Inter are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in Serie A, recording 11 wins and keeping nine clean sheets.

Inter Milan vs Lecce Prediction

I Nerazzurri played out a close draw in their campaign opener and will look to register a win in their first home game of the season. They are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in Serie A and are strong favorites.

Simone Inzaghi only remains without the services of Stefan de Vrij and Tajon Buchanan due to injuries. Piotr Zieliński missed the campaign opener but is fully fit for this match and is in line to make his debut.

I Salentini failed to score in their campaign opener, extending their goalless streak in the league to four games. They have failed to score in their last three meetings against the hosts while conceding eight goals, which is a cause for concern. Mohamed Kaba is the only absentee for them in this match.

Considering the home advantage for Inter and their dominance in this fixture, the defending champions are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Lecce

Inter Milan vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Thuram to score or assist any time - Yes

