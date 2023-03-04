Inter Milan vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Second-placed Inter Milan will invite 15th-placed Lecce to the San Siro in Serie A on Sunday. Both teams suffered defeats in their previous league outings and will be looking to return to winning ways.

The hosts fell to a shock defeat against Bologna last Sunday as Riccardo Orsolini's 76th-minute strike condemned them to a 1-0 away loss. Following that loss, they find themselves tied for points with fierce rivals AC Milan. They will need to secure a win in this game if they are to hold on to second place in the league standings.

Lecce also suffered a 1-0 defeat last week, with that loss coming against Sassuolo at home. It was the first time that they had failed to score in Serie A in five games.

Inter Milan vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 37 times in all competitions with their first meeting dating back to 1977. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals and enjoy a 26-4 lead while seven games have ended in draws.

Inter are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors and recorded a 2-1 away win when the two teams met in the campaign opener of the 2022-23 Serie A season.

Inter Milan are on an eight-game winning streak at home in all competitions against Lecce, keeping five clean sheets in that period as well.

All 11 of Inter's home games in Serie A have produced conclusive results. Inter have picked up nine wins while suffering just a couple of defeats.

Lecce have suffered just one defeat in their last six away games in Serie A, winning their last two games in a row.

The hosts have outscored Lecce 44-24 in 24 league games this term but the visitors have a superior defensive record, conceding one fewer goal (27) than the hosts (28).

Inter Milan vs Lecce Prediction

The Nerazzuri are unbeaten at home in all competitions against the visitors since 2000 and are expected to produce a solid display. They have suffered just a couple of defeats at home in the league this season. They have scored in all but one of their home games this season and should be able to find the back of the net with ease.

The Giallorossi have scored two goals apiece in three of their last five away games but have failed to score in the other two. They have also kept three clean sheets in these games and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Nonetheless, Inter have a solid record against the visitors and should be able to return to winning ways with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Lecce

Inter Milan vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martínez to score or assist any time - Yes

