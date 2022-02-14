Inter Milan vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Inter Milan are set to play Liverpool on Wednesday at San Siro in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Luciano Spalletti's Napoli in Serie A. A first-half penalty from star attacker Lorenzo Insigne for Napoli was cancelled out by a second-half goal from veteran striker Edin Dzeko for Inter Milan.

Liverpool, on the other hand, beat Sean Dyche's Burnley 1-0 in the English Premier League. A first-half goal from Brazilian midfielder Fabinho sealed the deal for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the advantage, having won three games and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2008, with Liverpool beatingg Inter Milan 1-0. A second-half goal from Spanish striker Fernando Torres ensured victory for Liverpool.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-D-W

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-D

Inter Milan vs Liverpool Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan will be without Argentine attacker Joaquin Correa and German left wing-back Robin Gosens. Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Joaquin Correa, Robin Gosens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolo Barella

Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be without Belgian attacker Divock Origi and centre-back Joe Gomez.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joe Gomez, Divock Origi

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Arturo Vidal, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Inter Milan vs Liverpool Prediction

Inter Milan are currently 2nd in the league, and have won only two of their last five league games. They are a point behind league leaders AC Milan, who have played a game more. Simone Inzaghi's men will be keen to put their Serie A form behind and produce a positive performance against Liverpool.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have relied on Mohamed Salah's brilliance this season. Portuguese attacker DIogo Jota has enjoyed an excellent season as well.

Liverpool should win here.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Liverpool

