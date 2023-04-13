Inter Milan vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023

Inter Milan welcome Monza to the San Siro in Serie A on Saturday (April 15) as both teams look to return to winning ways.

The hosts avoided a fourth straight defeat, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana. Robin Gosens gave Inter the lead in the sixth minute before Antonio Candreva's 90th-minute strike pegged them back. Inter are coming off a 2-0 at Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in midweek.

Monza, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw against Udinese in their previous league outing, thanks to second-half strikes from Andrea Colpani and Nicolo Rovella. The visitors are 13th in the standings and will need to avoid dropping points to secure a top-ten finish in their first Serie A campaign.

Inter Milan vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met eight times across competitions since 1958, with Inter winning 5-1.

They met for the first time in Serie A in January, with Monza holding Inter to a 2-2 draw.

Inter have suffered 1-0 defeats in their last two home games, failing to score in consecutive home games for the first time this term.

Monza are winless in three away games, but the last two have ended in draws.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last seven league outings.

Inter Milan vs Monza Prediction

The Nerazzurri have struggled in recent league games, failing to score in four of their last eight.

They have the second-best attacking record this season, scoring 48 goals but have not looked solid in the final third recently. Monza, meanwhile, have scored at least once in seven of their last eight away games.

Inter might opt to bench their key players, with a Champions League quarterfinal second leg game against Benfica coming up, which might impact their performance. Considering that, coupled with their poor league form, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Monza

Inter Milan vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist any time - Yes

