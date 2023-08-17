Inter Milan vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2023

Inter Milan kick off their 2023-24 Italian Serie A campaign on Saturday when they play host to Monza at the San Siro Stadium.

Raffaele Palladino’s men will be looking to get their league journey off and running after crashing out of the Coppa Italia last weekend.

Making their first appearance in the Champions League final in over a decade, Inter Milan were left spitting feathers as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against English champions Manchester City.

This was a sour end to a successful campaign, where they finished third in the Serie A table and clinched the Coppa Italia title courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the final.

Since then, Simone Inzaghi's charges have picked themselves up in pre-season, winning all but one of their five friendly matches, with a 1-1 draw against Al Nassr on July 27 being the exception.

Elsewhere, Monza suffered a first-round exit from the Coppa Italia as they were beaten 2-1 by Serie B side Reggiana last Sunday.

Prior to that, Raffaele Palladino’s men enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season, where they picked up four wins from their first four games before wrapping up their friendly schedule with a 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

With last weekend’s result, Monza have now lost their last three competitive matches on the spin, conceding eight goals and scoring three since a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo on May 19.

Inter Milan vs Monza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture with Inter Milan and Monza claiming one win each in their previous three meetings.

They first squared off in a friendly back in November 2020, when Monza picked a 1-0 win before the Nerazzurri claimed one win and one draw in their two Serie A clashes last season.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and one draw since the third week of May.

Monza are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive games, picking up three wins and three draws since the start of May.

The Nerazzurri have won their last five competitive home matches, stretching back to April’s 3-3 draw against Benfica in the Champions League.

Inter Milan vs Monza Prediction

Inter Milan head into the new campaign off the back of a solid pre-season and will be backing themselves to kick off the campaign on a winning note.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Inzaghi's men to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Monza

Inter Milan vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Inter’s last five games)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the Nerazzurri’s last five matches)