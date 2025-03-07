Inter Milan vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the league table, leaders Inter Milan welcome last-placed Monza to the San Siro in Serie A on Saturday. Inter have a one-point lead over second-placed Napoli, while Monza trail Venezia by four points.

Inter are unbeaten in four games, winning three. They drew 1-1 with Napoli in a top-of-the-table clash last week. Federico Dimarco broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute before Philip Billing equalised for Napoli in the 87th minute.

They bounced back with a 2-0 win at Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek. Marcus Thuram scored in the first half before Lautaro Martínez doubled their lead in the second half.

Monza, meanwhile, saw their winless streak in Serie A extended to seven games last week with a 2-0 home loss to Torino. They failed to score for the third straight game,

Inter Milan vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They have locked horns 12 times across competitions, with Inter leading 7-2.

Inter are on a five-game winning streak at home, keeping three clean sheets.

Monza are winless in 10 away games across competitions, suffering seven consecutive losses.

Inter have scored at least twice in 10 of their last 11 home games across competitions.

Three of their last four meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Inter have the best attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 60 goals in 27 games.

Inter Milan vs Monza Prediction

Inter have won three of their last four games without conceding. They have suffered one loss at home in Serie A since September 2023.

Federico Dimarco was injured last week and will be rested. Carlos Augusto faces a late fitness test, while Nicola Zalewski and Matteo Darmian will miss out due to injuries.

Monza are winless in seven league games, failing to score five times. They have won one of their last 18 Serie A away games.

Manager Alessandro Nesta will be without Stefano Sensi, Andrea Carboni, Roberto Gagliardini and Matteo Pessina due to injuries. Gianluca Caprari and Gaetano Castrovilli could start from the bench.

Inter head into the match in great form, and considering their home advantage, expect the leaders to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Monza

Inter Milan vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

