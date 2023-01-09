Inter Milan vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | January 10, 2023

Reigning champions Inter Milan will kick off their Coppa Italia campaign on Tuesday (January 10) at the San Siro against Parma.

The hosts are one of eight Serie A teams to qualify directly for the Round of 16. Inter are unbeaten in their last four league games and are coming off a 2-2 draw against Monza on Sunday. They have qualified for the Coppa Italia semifinals in the last three editions.

Parma, meanwhile, beat Salernitana 2-0 and Bari 1-0 to make the Round of 16. They are winless in their last two Serie B games and, like Inter, are coming off a 2-2 draw, against Venezia in December.

Franco Vazquez bagged a brace, but two goals in 12 second-half minutes meant they dropped points for the second straight league game.

Inter Milan vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern rivals have squared off 65 times across competitions since their first Coppa Italia meeting in 1960. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings, leading 27-19.

Four of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with Inter going unbeaten.

The two teams have met ten times in the Coppa Italia, with the Nerazzurri leading 4-3.

Inter Milan vs Parma Prediction

Inter have been in formidable form at home, won their last six games across competitions, keeping five clean sheets. They have scored 17 goals and conceded just once.

Parma, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three away outings. They have scored at least once in their last four meetings against Inter, who are expected to ease through to a win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Parma

Inter Milan vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Inter to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Edin Dzeko to score any time - Yes

