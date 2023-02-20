Inter Milan vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22, 2023

Inter Milan will entertain Porto at the San Siro in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (February 22). Inter finished second in Group C, behind Bayern Munich, while Porto won Group B, ahead of Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen.

The Nerazzurri are on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions and are coming off a 3-1 Serie A home win over Udinese. Romelu Lukaku put Inter ahead in the 20th minute from the spot before Henrikh Mkhitaryan restored Inter's lead. Lautaro Martínez confirmed the hosts' win in the second half.

Porto, meanwhile, have kicked off 2023 on a positive note, winning all but one of their games across competitions. They defeated Rio Ave 1-0 at home in the Primeira Liga at the weekend, thanks to a 44th-minute Toni Martínez strike.

Inter Milan vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times, with all meetings taking place in the Champions League. Inter enjoy a 2-1 lead.

They will meet for the second time in the knockout stage of the competition, with Inter winning both legs in the Round of 16 of the 2004-05 campaign.

The hosts have lost just once across competitions since November, losing at home against Empoli in Serie A last month. Porto are unbeaten since October.

All 17 of Inter's home games this season have produced conclusive results, with just three games resulting in defeats.

Porto have suffered two defeats on their travels this term and have won their last five.

Inter have kept three clean sheets in their last five home games, while Porto have kept six shutouts in their last seven away outings.

Porto outscored Inter 12-10 in the Champions League this season, while both teams conceded seven times apiece in six games.

Inter Milan vs Porto Prediction

Inter have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games across competitions. They have won 11 of their last 12 games at home and have won both previous meetings at the San Siro against Porto.

While they have been inconsistent this season, they have home advantage in the first leg, which could come in handy.

Porto, meanwhile, have won their last ten games and won their last two away outingsin the Champions League by an aggregate 7-0 scoreline. They have a lengthy injury list at the moment, which could snap their long unbeaten run.

Nevertheless, it should be a closely contested affair. Considering the form of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Porto

Inter Milan vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martínez to score or assist any time - Yes

