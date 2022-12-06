Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7, 2022

Inter Milan and RB Salzburg will meet at the Hibernians Stadium in a friendly on Wednesday (December 7).

Inter are touring Malta at the moment, and this will be their second and final game at the Hibernians Stadium. They played their first friendly at the venue on Monday against local club Gzira United, winning 6-1. After this game, the Serie A giants will play three more friendlies this month before resuming their Serie A campaign against Napoli in January.

Meanwhile, this is the first friendly during the ongoing international break for Salzburg. They do not have any more friendlies scheduled at the moment before the Austrian Bundesliga resumes in February.

Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice, with both meetings taking place in the final of the erstwhile 1993-94 UEFA Cup. Inter won 1-0 home and away to secure their second title.

Inter's last nine games have produced seven wins and two losses.

Salzburg have three wins and two defeats in their last five games.

Six of Inter's last eight games across competitions have seen over 2.5 goals, while Salzburg have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last six.

Inter have met Austrian teams 17 times across competitions, winning 11, while Salzburg have just five wins in 20 meetings against Italian opponents.

Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg Prediction

The Nerazzurri played a strong lineup against Gzira and might opt for a similar starting XI here, which gives them a clear advantage.

Salzburg, meanwhile, are playing their first game in three weeks and might be a bit rusty. Inter should eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Inter 3-1 Salzburg

Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Hakan Calhanoglu to score or assist anytime - Yes

