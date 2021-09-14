Inter Milan vs Real Madrid - 5 key players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

As the 2021-22 Champions League is upon us, the iconic stadium of San Siro gears up for a blockbuster clash between Inter Milan and Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The two sides know each other well, after they were drawn in the same group in last year's edition. Both games were won by Los Blancos, but there have been significant changes in both rosters since then.

The Spanish giants bid adieu to two of their defensive stalwarts, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri lost Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and manager Antonio Conte, three key pillars in their fairytale Scudetto triumph last season.

Yet both sides have made promising starts to the new season on the league front, and will now hope to do the same in Europe too. Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here's a look at the five key players to watch out for in the Inter Milan-Real Madrid clash:

#5 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luca Modric is going strong at 36.

Usually players in their mid-30s are on a decline and gearing up for retirement. But Luka Modric isn't one of them just yet. He has been exceptional for Real Madrid even at 36, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Widely considered among the best midfielders of all time, the ageless Croatian is a creative playmaker. Modric possesses impeccable vision and the ability to change matches with deft passes and long-range efforts.

▪ Four Champions League wins

▪ Two La Liga wins

▪ One Ballon d'Or



Luka Modric turns 36 today 🥳 pic.twitter.com/HJIFkZgnH9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 9, 2021

His first touch, ball control, positioning and setting of tempo are all world-class. That makes him an exciting player to watch, but absolutely devastating to go up against for rival teams.

#4 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Nicolo Barella assisted 10 times in Serie A last season

Nicolo Barella was a revelation in Inter Milan's title victory last season. He grabbed eye balls with his attacking flair, poise and ability to create goalscoring opportunities.

He also played a key role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, and has now kickstarted the new club season in bright fashion. Barella has registered an assist in each of the opening three league games for Inter.

1 - Nicolò #Barella is the first Inter's player able to provide assist in each of his first three Serie A games in a single season since 2004/05 (since Opta collected this data). Artist.#SampdoriaInter #SerieA pic.twitter.com/DGDBFuWLib — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) September 12, 2021

He is an incredibly versatile player who combines good strength, technique and skill. The 24-year-old is adept in recovering the ball and subsequently starting quick attacking plays. He is also a proficient set-piece taker.

Inter Milan will depend a lot on him to unlock Real Madrid's defence with deft passes and delicious crosses. If he is not paid enough attention, Barella could wreak havoc.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav