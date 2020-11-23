Inter Milan vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Inter Milan and Real Madrid face off against each other at the Giuseppe Meazza in a blockbuster Group B clash in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

This is a winner-take-all contest, as both teams are below Borussia Monchengladbach and Shaktar Donetsk in the table after a slow start to the group stage of the competition.

A loss will effectively kill any hopes of qualification for the team that is second-best on Wednesday.

Inter Milan followed their 1-1 draw away to Atalanta prior to the international break with the mother of all comebacks against Torino at home on the weekend.

The Nerazzurri found themselves 2-0 down after 62 minutes, before a brace from Romelu Lukaku sandwiched between goals from Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez gave them an incredible 4-2 win.

As for Real Madrid, they steadied the ship with a 1-1 draw away to Villarreal after being hammered 4-1 by Valencia before the international break.

Mariano Diaz opened the scoring for Los Blancos just 105 seconds in, but as Madrid sat back, Villarreal made their dominance pay in the second half. Gerard Moreno scored from the spot to earn a point for the Yellow Submarine.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Of the last 10 games between the two sides, Inter Milan have won five, with Real Madrid winning four. The other fixture ended in a draw.

Los Blancos came out on top the last time these two teams met earlier this month. A topsy-turvy game was decided by a Rodrygo winner to give Real Madrid a 3-2 victory.

The last time Madrid faced off against the Nerazzurri in Milan was in 1998, losing 3-1. Incredibly, Real Madrid have never won at the Giuseppe Meazza in seven attempts, losing five and drawing twice.

Inter Milan form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Real Madrid form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Team News

Inter Milan

Antonio Conte continues to be without Daniele Padelli, Marcelo Brozovic and Aleksandr Kolarov due to the coronavirus, while Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi are still occupying the treatment room.

Brozovic is likely to be replaced by Roberto Gagliardini in midfield, while Ivan Perisic may deputize for Kolarov in the left-wing-back role. Stefan De Vrij and Milan Skriniar may return to the lineup alongside Alessandro Bastoni in defence.

Injuries: Matias Vecino, Stefano Sensi

COVID-19: Daniele Padelli, Marcelo Brozovic, Aleksandr Kolarov

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid

🔙🤩 This week we return to the stadium where we won our 11th European Cup!

🏟️ San Siro

🆚 @Inter_en (Wednesday, 9pm CET)#RMUCL | #RealFootball pic.twitter.com/CCwckB4LHs — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 23, 2020

Dani Carvajal returned for Zinedine Zidane against Villarreal, but talismanic defender Sergio Ramos is still likely to miss this game. Eder Militao and Casemiro face coronavirus tests ahead of the game, although the pair are likely to start.

Karim Benzema is likely to feature after missing the game against Villarreal, with Luka Jovic still in isolation.

Injuries: Fede Valverde, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Ramos

COVID-19: Luka Jovic

Doubtful: Eder Militao, Casemiro

Suspensions: None

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Arturo Vidal, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have never defeated Inter at the San Siro, and it seems unlikely they will be able to break their hoodoo.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Likaku should trouble Madrid's leaky backline, although with Karim Benzema on the pitch, it's anyone's guess as to how this game ends. We believe that a high-scoring draw may be the final outcome.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-2 Real Madrid