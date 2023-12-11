Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th December 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side thrashed Villarreal by a comprehensive 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the Serie A table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Udinese by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad and Inter Milan are on an even footing as far as the European head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the four matches played between the two teams.

Inter Milan have won the only game that they have played at home against Real Sociedad in European competitions, defeating them by a 3-0 margin in the UEFA Cup in 1979.

Real Sociedad have won only one of their nine matches against teams from Italy in European competitions, with their only such victory coming by a 2-0 margin against Inter Milan in 1979.

Inter Milan have won six of their last seven home games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Sociedad have won their last two away games in European competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Inter Milan have made massive strides on the domestic front this season and will be intent on replicating their form in Europe. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Real Sociedad have consistently punched above their weight on the European stage over the past year and could potentially top their group this week. Both teams are at the peak of their powers at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes