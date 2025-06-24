Inter Milan vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2025

Inter Milan square off against River Plate in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday. Both teams have four wins from two games, and the winner will win Group E.
Inter were held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey in their campaign opener before beating Urawa Reds 2-1. Ryoma Watanabe gave the Reds an 11th-minute lead. Lautaro Martínez, who scored in the first game, equalised for Inter before substitute Valentín Carboni bagged a stoppage-time winner.
River, meanwhile, got their campaign underway with a comfortable 3-1 win over Urawa Reds before drawing goalless with Monterrey last week.
Inter Milan vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match. A summer international friendly tournament in 1961 ended 1-1.
- Inter are unbeaten in four games in the Club World Cup, winning three, keeping three clean sheets.
- River have three wins in six games in the Club World Cup. They lost 3-0 to Barcelona in their only meeting against a European team in the competition in 2015.
- Inter have scored twice in four of their last six games across competitions.
- River have suffered one loss in 19 games across competitions, with that loss coming on penalties.
- Inter have met an Argentine side, Independiente, five times in the erstwhile Intercontinental Cup, winning three.
Inter Milan vs River Plate Prediction
Inter returned to winning ways after two games last week. They have an unbeaten record in the Club World Cup, winning three of four games and scoring eight times.
Manager Cristian Chivu will have Denzel Dumfries available after he had missed the first two games with an injury. Hakan Calhanoglu, Yann Bisseck, Piotr Zielinski, Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi remain sidelined, though.
River, meanwhile, have won one of their last four games and have lost once since March . They are unbeaten in three games in the Club World Cup, scoring seven times and keeping two clean sheets.
Enzo Pérez, Giuliano Galoppo and Kevin Castaño are suspended. Santiago Simón is back from an injury, while Sebastián Driussi remains a key absentee after being injured against Urawa Reds.
Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten record in the competition, but expect Inter to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Inter 2-1 River Plate
Inter Milan vs River Plate Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes