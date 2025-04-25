Inter Milan vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2025

Inter Milan will invite Roma to San Siro in an exciting Serie A clash on Sunday. Inter have 71 points, the same as second-placed Napoli, and will need to win this match to retain their pole position in the standings. The capital club are seventh in the league table with 57 points, three fewer than fourth-placed Bologna.

Inter Milan have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games in all competitions. They lost 1-0 away to Bologna in Serie A last week and their poor form continued in the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg against AC Milan on Wednesday, as they suffered a 3-0 loss.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and have lost just one of their last 14 games in all competitions. They returned to winning ways after two 1-1 draws last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Verona. Eldor Shomurodov scored the only goal of the match in the fourth minute and the capital club held onto their narrow lead.

Inter Milan vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 217 times in all competitions. Inter have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 98 wins. The capital club have 62 wins to their name and 57 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a four-game winning streak against the Giallorossi and registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Roma are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A away games, recording five wins.

Inter Milan are on a six-game winning streak at home in Serie A.

Both teams have conceded 32 goals in Serie A this season and the hosts have outscored the capital club 72-48 in 33 league games.

I Giallorossi have registered just one win against Inter since 2017.

Inter Milan vs Roma Prediction

The Nerazzurri have suffered two consecutive losses without scoring and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They have won their last four league games against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that record. They are unbeaten at home in Serie A since September.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alessandro Bastoni will serve suspensions here due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Marcus Thuram, Piotr Zielinski, and Denzel Dumfries were spotted in training earlier this week. Thuram is not yet an option for this match, while Zielinski and Dumfries will likely start from the bench.

Roma registered their first win of the month last week and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their last seven league games. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five away games. Notably, their last two wins against Inter have been registered at San Siro.

Claudio Ranieri recovered defender Saud Abdulhamid earlier this week, but Paulo Dybala and Victor Nelsson remain sidelined for the trip to Milan.

The capital club have been in great form recently and will look to avenge their home loss from earlier this season. Nonetheless, Inter have a good home record in Serie A, and the two sides are expected to play out a closely contested draw.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Roma

Inter Milan vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

