Inter Milan vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan host Roma in Serie A on Wednesday as Paulo Fonseca's side continue their march towards Europa League qualification.

Inter have nothing left to play for this season, as Antonio Conte's side were crowned Serie A champions last week. The Nerazzurri will, however, be looking to continue their incredible 19-game unbeaten streak in the league and end their campaign on a high.

Roma, on the other hand, still have a long way to go to ensure their place in the UEFA Europa League qualification round. The Giallorossi are currently seventh in the table, only two points ahead of Sassuolo with three games left this season.

Fonseca's side finally look like they are out of their slump, winning their last two games after a woeful six-game winless streak across all competitions. But beating Inter will still be a huge task, given the difference in quality between the two sides.

Both sides like playing attacking football, and that will make for an exciting matchup on Wednesday.

Inter Milan vs Roma Head-to-Head

Incredibly, the head-to-head record between the two sides is completely even, with five draws in their last five league meetings.

The two sides drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Inter Milan Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Roma Form Guide: L-L-L-W-W

Inter Milan vs Roma Team News

Arturo Vidal is still out due to injury

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have no new injuries following their 5-1 win against Sampdoria on Saturday.

Aleksandar Kolarov and Arturo Vidal are unavailable for this week's game due to injuries they picked up last month.

Injured: Aleksandar Kolarov, Arturo Vidal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Roma will be without a host of players for the game on Wednesday. Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Amadou Diawara and Carles Perez are all out due to injury.

Paulo Fonseca will be sweating on the fitness of Chris Smalling, Stephan El Shaarawy and Gonzalo Villar as the trio fight to be fit in time for the game.

Injured: Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Amadou Diawara, Carles Perez

Doubtful: Chris Smalling, Stephan El Shaarawy, Gonzalo Villar

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Roma Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Mirante; Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Ebrima Darboe, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Inter Milan vs Roma Prediction

Inter can afford to take it easy against Roma as they have nothing to play for and that could benefit Paulo Fonseca's side.

We predict a draw between the two sides to continue their recent head-to-head trend.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Roma