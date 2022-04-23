Inter Milan vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Inter Milan will welcome AS Roma to the San Siro for a marquee Serie A fixture this weekend.

The two teams are currently on an impressive run of results. Inter are unbeaten in ten games across competitions. Roma, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last 13 outings since suffering a 2-0 reversal against the Nerazzurri in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.

Inter are coming off a morale-boosting 3-0 'home' win over city rivals AC Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal on Tuesday. Lautaro Martinez's first-half brace guided the Nerazzurri to the final, where they will face Juventus.

Roma, meanwhile, scored a last-gasp equaliser to snatch a point in a 1-1 draw away at Napoli. The stalemate helped manager Jose Mourinho's team maintain their two-point advantage over city rivals Lazio in fifth place, although their top-four aspirations are slipping away.

Inter are two points behind table-toppers AC Milan in second spot and have a game in hand as they seek to defend their league crown.

Inter Milan vs Roma Head-to-Head

Inter have 93 wins from their last 211 meetings against Roma. The capital side have been victorious on 61 occasions, while 57 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February. Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez scored in either half to guide Inter to a 2-0 win in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.

Inter Milan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D.

Roma form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W.

Inter Milan vs Roma Team News

Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Arturo Vidal.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

AS Roma English @ASRomaEN



All our 90th minute goals (and some even later!) so far this season! Never give upAll our 90th minute goals (and some even later!) so far this season! #ASRoma Never give up 💪 All our 90th minute goals (and some even later!) so far this season! #ASRoma https://t.co/MvaoL9XSFJ

AS Roma

Nicolo Zaniolo and Daniel Fuzato are suspended for this game.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Nicolo Zaniolo, Daniel Fuzato.

Unavailable: None.

Inter Milan vs Roma Predicted XIs

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Robin Gosens, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicola Zalewski; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sergio Oliveira; Tammy Abraham.

Inter Milan vs Roma Prediction

The two teams have a lot riding on the outcome of this game, so a close and tactical encounter could ensue.

The quality available to both managers means they are likely to play on the front foot, and the two goalkeepers could have a busy night. Although Roma are capable of picking up a win, the reigning champions should claim a narrow victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 AS Roma.

