Inter Milan vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

Inter Milan will entertain Salernitana at the San Siro in Serie A action on Sunday. Inter Milan and Salernitana both returned to winning ways in their previous outings and will be looking to continue that form here.

Inter Milan recorded a 2-1 away win at Sassuolo last time around, with Edin Dzeko's brace helping them return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. They were involved in a high-scoring draw in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona on Thursday, with the game at Camp Nou ending in a 3-3 draw.

Salernitana secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Verona in their previous outing, with substitute Boulaye Dia scoring an injury-time winner to help his team to just their second win of the season.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just six times to date with all meetings taking place in Serie A. All games have produced conclusive results with four wins for the home team and two games going Salernitana's way.

Inter Milan recorded 5-0 wins at home and away when the two sides met for the first time in Serie A in the 21st century last season.

Salernitana's both wins have come at home, while Inter Milan have picked up wins at home with an aggregate score of 9-2.

Inter are the only team in Serie A without a draw to their name this season while only Empoli (5) have played more draws than Salernitana in the Italian top-flight this season.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 15 of Inter's last 16 games in the competition while the same is true for the last six Serie A games for Salernitana.

Salernitana are winless in their last six away games in Serie A, failing to score in two of their four away games this season.

Inter have won three of their four home games in Serie A this season and scored exactly half of their goals at home.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Prediction

The hosts have a solid record against the Granata and will be counting on the home advantage to come in handy here. While the Nerazzurri have outscored the visitors 16-12 in Serie A, both teams have conceded 14 goals in nine games, which is the third-worst defensive record in the league.

Salernitana have struggled in their recent away games in the competition and we back the hosts to secure a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Salernitana

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Boulaye Dia to score anytime - Yes

