Inter Milan vs Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2023

The action continues in Group D of the UEFA Champions League as Inter Milan and Salzburg go head-to-head at San Siro on Tuesday.

Having won the last two meetings between the sides, Simone Inzaghi’s men will be looking to extend their dominance over the Austrian outfit and continue their unbeaten run in Europe.

Inter Milan moved to the top of the Serie A table on Saturday when they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Torino at the Stadio Olimpico.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have now gone four consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming one draw and three wins, including a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the Champions League on October 3.

Having picked up four points from their opening two games, Inter Milan are currently second in Group D of the Champions League, level on points with first-placed Real Sociedad.

Salzburg, on the other hand, failed to arrest their slump as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against LASK in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

Gerhard Struber's men have now failed to win their last three competitive matches, picking up one draw and losing twice, including a 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad on October 3.

Salzburg now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they have picked up three points from their first two matches to sit third in Group D.

Inter Milan vs Salzburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Inter Milan and Salzburg, with the Italian outfit winning their previous two encounters.

Salzburg are without a win in their last three competitive matches, losing twice and picking up one draw since a 4-0 victory over Austria Lustenau on September 30.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 competitive home matches since April, claiming nine wins and two draws in that time.

Salzburg are unbeaten away from home across all competitions this season, picking up seven wins and two draws in their nine games so far.

Inter Milan vs Salzburg Prediction

While Salzburg will be looking to find their feet and return to winning ways, standing in their way is a resilient Inter Milan side who are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Inzaghi’s side have been near impenetrable at home in recent months and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Salzburg

Inter Milan vs Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Salzburg’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Inter Milan’s last six games)