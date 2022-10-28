Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022 

Inter Milan will host Sampdoria at the San Siro on Saturday (October 29) afternoon in Serie A.

The hosts endured a sluggish start to their campaign but have found good form of late and are now pushing for the Champions League spots. Inter picked up a dramatic 4-3 win over Fiorentina in their last outing. They looked set to come away with just a point after their opponents restored parity in the 90th minute before Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a fortuitous winner at the death.

Inter are seventh in the standings with 21 points from 11 games. They will now look to continue their good run of form and move up the points table this weekend.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, have endured a poor start to their season, finding themselves in the drop zone. They, however, picked up their first league win under new manager Dejan Stankovic earlier this week with a 1-0 victory over newly promoted Cremonese. Omar Colley scoring the sole goal of the game 12 minutes from time.

The visitors are 18th in the standings with six points from 11 games and are just two points above rock-bottom.

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Inter and Sampdoria. The hosts have won 23 of those games, while the visitors have won just six. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

Inter are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last ten.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture.

Only one of Inter's four league defeats this season has come at home.

Sampdoria's only league win this season has come on the road.

I Nerazzurri have the joint-best defensive record at home this season, conceding just thrice.

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Prediction

The hosts are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions. They have won four of their last five games at the San Siro and are the overwhelming favourites here.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous ten. They have, however, won just one of their five away league games and could lose here.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Sampdoria

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Poll : 0 votes