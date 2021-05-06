Inter Milan vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Newly-crowned champions Inter Milan will be in a celebratory mood as they host Sampdoria at the San Siro on Saturday.

With no other competition left to focus on, the Nerazzurri can concentrate solely on racking up as many league points as they can to finish a successful season off in style.

Sampdoria have no real pressure on them either, with a push for a Europa league spot a tad unrealistic.

They occupy ninth spot in the Serie A table, eight points behind Sassuolo with four games to go. As things stand, it seems as though retaining their current position is as good as it'll get for the Blucerchiati.

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria head-to-head

Balde Diao found himself on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture

In the reverse fixture, Sampdoria shocked an in-form Inter Milan side to pick up only their 24th win against the capital giants. Inter have won this fixture 74 times, while 42 matches have ended in draws.

Inter Milan form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Sampdoria form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria team news

Inter Milan

Antonio Conte hasn't tinkered with his starting XI all that often this season, but with the Scudetto secured, a few changes to the lineup can be expected.

However, veterans Aleksandr Kolarov and Arturo Vidal continue to nurse their respective injuries, and should play no part as a result.

Injuries: Aleksandr Kolarov, Arturo Vidal

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sampdoria

Top scorer Fabio Quagliarella only made the bench in Sampdoria's 2-0 win over Roma and could start from the word go this weekend. Claudio Ranieri finally has a fully-fit squad at his disposal, as Keita Balde Diao also returned from injury in their last outing.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria predicted XI

Inter Milan predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanović; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Škriniar; Ivan Perisic, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi; Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku

Sampdoria predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszyński, Lorenzo Tonelli, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Mikkel Damsgard, Morten Thorsby, Jakub Jankto, Adrien Silva; Manolo Gabbiadini; Fabio Quagliarella

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria prediction

Lukaku might still have the Capocannoniere on his mind

Neither team will go all guns blazing to win this match, and understandably so. That being said, Inter Milan, in a jovial mood, will look to play fluid football with no pressure to deliver at all costs.

It should be an open game with chances for either team to score, although Inter's superior quality should see them collect all three points.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-2 Sampdoria

