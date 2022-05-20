Inter Milan vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan host Sampdoria at the San Siro on the final matchday of the Serie A season with the Scudetto on the line.

The Nerazzurri are two points behind leaders AC Milan in second and could be dethroned as champions if their city rivals match or better their result.

Simone Inzaghi's team were well on course for back-to-back Scudetto glories but a 2-1 loss to Bologna last month shifted the initiative in Milan's favor.

Now, destiny isn't in their hands anymore, as a win on Sunday won't be enough and will require Stefano Pioli's side to slip-up against Sassuolo.

Sampdoria have nothing to play for here, with safety already secured - the Genoa outfit are in 15th place with 36 points and just 10 wins.

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head

Inter have a terrific record against Sampdoria, winning 22 of their previous 40 clashes and losing only six.

However, the sides played out a 2-2 draw in the September reverse in Genoa.

Milan—83 points

Inter—81 points



The Serie A title will be decided on the final matchday

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Team News

Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri have a clean bill of health going into the final matchday and head coach Simone Inzaghi could field the same starting XI as last time.

This could also be Ivan Perisic's last game for Inter as he's expected to leave the San Siro as a free agent in the summer.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

| ALLENAMENTO



Prosegue il lavoro della squadra in vista di #InterSampdoria

Sampdoria

Stefano Sensi will be unable to take part against his parent club with an injury, while Manolo Gabbiadini is also unavailable.

Omar Colley was suspended from the clash for his red card during their win over Fiorentina on the penultimate matchday.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini, Stefano Sensi

Suspended: Omar Colley

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Federico Dimarco, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez.

Sampdoria (4-1-4-1): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Giangiacomo Magnani, Tommaso Augello; Ronaldo Viera; Antonio Candreva, Tomas Rincon, Morten Thorsby, Abdelhamid Sabiri; Francesco Caputo.

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Prediction

Inter Milan cannot afford a slip-up here but a win won't be enough either, although that's not going to stop them from leaving everything on the field and coming away with a win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Sampdoria

