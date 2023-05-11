Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Bologna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Nerazzurri eased past AC Milan by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a slight edge over Sassuolo and have won 10 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's nine victories.

Sassuolo have won only one of their last eight matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in February 2022.

Inter Milan have won only one of their last seven games at home against Sassuolo in the Serie A, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2021.

After a winless run of five matches in the Serie A, Inter Milan have managed to win each of their last four games in the competition.

Inter Milan have not played out a draw in any of their last 21 matches at home in the Serie A, with their previous such result at the San Siro coming in a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina in March 2022.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction

Inter Milan have an excellent squad at their disposal and have come into their own in recent weeks. The Nerazzurri outplayed their local rivals in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to pull off a similar result on Saturday.

Sassuolo have troubled Inter Milan in the past but have been plagued by several issues this season. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Sassuolo

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes