Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Lazio to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Ajax by a 2-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan and Sassuolo are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 matches apiece out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams.

Sassuolo have won each of their last two matches against Inter Milan in Serie A and could secure three victories on the trot against the Nerazzurri in the competition for the first time since 2018.

Sassuolo have played out only two draws in their 22 matches against Inter Milan in Serie A - their lowest tally of draws against a single opponent that they have played at least 20 games against in the competition.

After losing their first two away games against Inter Milan in Serie A, Sassuolo have managed to remain unbeaten in seven of their last nine such matches.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction

Inter Milan have a strong squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations at the start of their league campaign. Marcus Thuram has been impressive for his side so far and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Sassuolo can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Inter Milan are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Sassuolo

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

