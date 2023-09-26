Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Juventus by a comfortable 4-2 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Nerazzurri edged Empoli to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 11 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's nine victories.

Sassuolo have won eight out of their 20 matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A and have achieved more victories only against Hellas Verona in the competition.

Inter Milan have won five out of their last six matches against Sassuolo in the Serie A - as many victories as they had managed in the 14 such games preceding this run.

The two teams are on an even footing in the 10 matches played out at the San Siro and have managed four victories and four defeats apiece in these games.

Inter Milan could win their first six matches of a season in the Serie A for only the third time in their history.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction

Inter Milan have been in excellent form this season and have stepped up to the plate so far. The likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lautaro Martinez have been impressive for the Nerazzurri and will be intent on making their mark this week.

Sassuolo have also shown flashes of their potential this season but will be up against a formidable opponent in this match. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Sassuolo

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes