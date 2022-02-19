Inter Milan vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Milan take on Sassuolo on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Sassuolo are in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neroverdi played out a 2-2 draw against AS Roma last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have slumped this month. The Nerazzurri were outclassed by Liverpool in the Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en | MOOD



Running into the weekend like | MOODRunning into the weekend like 🏃 | MOOD Running into the weekend like ⚫🔵👇 https://t.co/uVY2sRdGxZ

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Inter Milan and Sassuolo are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games apiece out of a total of 18 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Inter Milan. Sassuolo were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W-D-W

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: D-L-D-L-W

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Team News

Inter Milan have a strong squad

Inter Milan

Robin Gosens has completed his transfer from Atalanta to Inter Milan but remains ruled out with a long-term injury. Alessandro Bastoni was sent off against AC Milan and is serving a suspension this weekend.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Joaquin Correa, Marcelo Brozovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alessandro Bastoni

Sassuolo have a point to prove

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic, and Jeremy Toljan remain the only fitness concerns for Sassuolo and might not be available for this match. Gian Marco Ferrari was sent off against AS Roma and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Jeremy Toljan, Filip Djuricic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gian Marco Ferrari

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Federico Dimarco; Denzl Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Roberto Gagliardini, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Kaan Ayhan, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction

Inter Milan are facing stiff competition in the Serie A and will need to work hard to wear silverware this season. The Nerazzurri have fallen behind AC Milan in the title race and have a resurgent Napoli side snapping at their heels.

Sassuolo have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Inter Milan have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Sassuolo

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi