Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Inter Milan's UEFA Champions League future is on the line on Wednesday night as they host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Giuseppe Meazza. Group B is tantalisingly poised with all four teams able to progress or be eliminated.

Inter need a win though, and will then go through if there is a winner in the game between Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach. Shakhtar will qualify if they beat Inter or if both games finish with a draw.

Having grabbed a 3-2 win over Gladbach last week to keep their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes alive, Inter Milan continued that good form with a 3-1 win over Bologna at home.

Romelu Lukaku's opener and an excellent brace from Achraf Hakimi ensured that the Nerazzurri walked away with three points to go second in Serie A.

Shakhtar Donetsk followed their incredible 2-0 win over Real Madrid at home with a comfortable 5-1 win over minnows FC Minaj on the weekend. The result left Donetsk in second place, three points behind Dynamo Kyiv, who top the league table.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head

The two teams have met only four times, with Shakhtar yet to defeat the Nerazzurri in their history. The pair played out a 0-0 draw in their previous group stage game in October, with Inter unlucky not to win.

They had no such problems in August of this year, with Inter hammering Shakhtar 5-0 in the Europe League semifinals. The pair had last faced each other in the qualifying round of the UCL in the 2005-06 season, with Inter winning 2-0 in Donetsk before a 1-1 draw at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter Milan form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Shakhtar Donetsk form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Team News

Inter Milan

Antonio Conte welcomes Arturo Vidal back from suspension, with the Chilean likely to replace Roberto Gagliardini in midfield. Aleksandr Kolarov has recovered from COVID-19 but is a fitness doubt for this game, with Matias Vecino, Andrea Pinamonti and Radja Nainggolan ruled out through injury.

Conte is likely to revert to his Champions League XI, having rested a few players against Bologna. Achraf Hakimi is likely to replace Ashley Young, having scored a brace on the weekend.

Injuries: Matias Vecino, Andrea Pinamonti, Radja Nainggolan

Doubtful: Aleksandr Kolarov

Suspensions: None

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar boss Luis Castro welcomed Sergiy Bolbat back to the right-back role on the weekend and he grabbed an assist. He is now the favorite to replace Dodo in a young backline that needs experience.

Yevhen Konoplyanka, Maksym Malyshev, Ismaily and Viktor Kornienko are long-term absentees for the Ukranians. They might also be without star forward Junior Moraes, who limped off against Real Madrid and did not feature on the weekend.

Fernando grabbed a goal in his stead on the weekend and may lead the line, with Dentinho also in the running. Other than that, Castro is expected to field a similar lineup to the one that defeated Real Madrid.

Injuries: Yevhen Konoplyanka, Maksym Malyshev, Ismaily and Viktor Kornienko

Doubtful: Junior Moraes

Suspensions: None

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted Lineups

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anatoli Trubin (GK); Sergiy Bolbat, Vitao, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko; Viktor Kovalenko, Taras Stepanenko; Tete, Marlos, Taison; Fernando

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Antonio Conte's cup curse is well documented, but even if Shakhtar Donetsk did the double over Real Madrid, Inter Milan should have enough to defeat their Ukranian opponents. This is particularly true with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez in fine form.

The visitors looked inept against Gladbach and were lucky to escape with a 0-0 draw against Inter last time out. Shakhtar Donetsk may witness their fortune come to an end in Milan.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk