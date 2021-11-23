Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Inter Milan will host Shakhtar Donetsk in a UEFA Champions League matchday five fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a hard-fought and thrilling 3-2 victory over Napoli in Serie A on Sunday. Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez all found the back of the net for the Nerazzurri.

Shakhtar Donetsk needed two late goals to see off the challenge of Rukh Lviv in the Ukrainian Premier League. Marcos Antonio and Tete both got on the scoresheet in the 86th and 88th minutes to fire their side to victory.

Inter Milan currently sit in second spot in Group D, having accrued seven points from four matches. Shakhtar are bottom of the standings and have a solitary point to show for their efforts in four matches.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head

Draws have been the most recurring result between the two sides in continental meetings, with four of their six clashes ending in stalemates. This includes each of their last three fixtures ending in goalless draws.

The home side are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with five matches in this sequence ending in victory. Shakhtar have won five of their last six games in all competitions.

Inter Milan form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Shakhtar Donestk form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Team News

Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez and Stefan de Vrij are both sidelined with hamstring injuries. Christian Eriksen is still out with the heart problem he suffered at Euro 2020.

Injuries: Alexis Sanchez, Stefan de Vrij

Heart problem: Christian Eriksen

Suspension: None

Shakhtar Donetsk

Lassina Traore (knee), Junior Moraes (ACL) and Yevhen Konoplyanka are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Yevhen Konoplyanka, Lassina Traore, Junior Moraes

Suspension: None

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco; Ivan Perisic, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Matteo Darmian; Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anatolii Trubin (GK); Ismaily, Valeriy Bonda, Nykola Matviienko, Dodo; Maycon, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Mykhailo Mudryk, Manor Solomon; Fernando

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

A victory for Inter Milan would see the Italians secure progress to the knockout rounds, provided that Sheriff do not win against Real Madrid.

The home side's win over Napoli at the weekend would have boosted confidence in the side and they are currently on a good run of form. Shakhtar have also impressed domestically, although their continental form has left a lot to be desired.

Inter Milan are heavy favorites to secure maximum points and we are backing Simone Inzaghi's side to win comfortably.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Shakhtar Donestk

Edited by Peter P