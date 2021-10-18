Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

High-flying Sheriff Tiraspol will be looking to make it three wins from three when they square off against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Sheriff currently lead Group D, with six points from two matches played. They have only conceded one goal in those two games, which is a testament to how well their defense has played so far. They beat Real Madrid 2-1 away from home in their last UEFA Champions League game, which saw Sebastien Thill score the winner in the 89th-minute.

Sheriff have been in a rich vein of form and are coming off a 4-0 drubbing of Sfintul Gheorghe. They have won their last five matches.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are in a spot of bother with just one point from two matches. In their most recent game in Europe, they played out a dour, goalless draw against Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk.

Inter Milan will be desperately looking for a win, especially after their embarrassing 3-1 loss to Lazio in the Serie A game which took place at the weekend.

Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-to-Head

This is the first time the two sides will be facing each other in a competitive game.

Inter Milan form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Sheriff Tiraspol form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Team News

Inter Milan

Stefano Sensi and Gabriel Brazao have been sidelined with injuries. Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino are expected to start against Sheriff after being rested against Lazio.

Injured: Stefano Sensi, Gabriel Brazao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol

Sheriff Tiraspol manager Yuriy Vernydub has a fully fit squad at his disposal for Tuesday's affair.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Matteo Darmian, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Giorgos Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Danilo Arboleda, Gustavo Dulanto, Cristiano; Dimitrios Kolovos, Edmund Addo, Sebastien Thill; Adama Traore, Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, Frank Castañeda

Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Despite Sheriff's recent heroics in the competition, Inter Milan will go into the game as heavy favorites. Inter are a balanced side capable of going deep into the competition and will be desperate to get the three valuable points on Tuesday.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff

