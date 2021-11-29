Inter Milan vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan host Spezia at the San Siro on Wednesday in Serie A, looking for their third consecutive league win for the first time under Simone Inzaghi.

The Italian defending champions are currently third in the table with 31 points from 14 games, trailing leaders Napoli by four points.

They beat the Partenopei 3-2 last weekend and are currently on a three-game winning run in all competitions.

Spezia, meanwhile, are down in 17th, hovering just a point above the relegation zone and with only three wins in the campaign so far.

They've lost their last four away matches but famously held the Nerazzurri to a 1-1 draw on home soil back in April.

Inter Milan vs Spezia Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only twice before, with Inter Milan winning the same fixture 2-1 last season before being held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse.

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-L

Inter Milan vs Spezia Team News

Inter Milan

Inter's victory over Venezia was a pyrrhic one, with Matteo Darmian going off injured. Andrea Ranocchia, an unused substitute on the bench, has also picked up a knock.

According to their latest medical update, Darmian has a minor strain in his left thigh while Ranocchia strained his right thigh.

Stefan de Vrij and Alexis Sanchez are out with hamstring problems while Aleksandar Kolarov has a muscle injury.

On the bright side, there's a chance that Arturo Vidal could return after missing the Venezia clash.

Injured: Matteo Darmian, Andrea Ranocchia, Stefan de Vrij, Alexis Sanchez, Aleksandar Kolarov

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spezia

The Eagles will have Emmanuel Gyasi back from suspension and he's likely to slot right back into the defense.

Daniele Verde was also absent from their defeat to Bologna at the weekend but manager Thiago Motta hinted in his post-match press conference that he'll return on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan vs Spezia Predicted XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Federico Dimarco, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko.

Spezia (3-5-1-1): Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Petko Hristov; Emmanuel Gyasi, Viktor Kovalenko, Jacopo Sala, Giulio Maggiore, Simone Bastoni; Daniele Verde; M'Bala Nzola.

Inter Milan vs Spezia Prediction

Inter Milan are just too strong at the moment. Even though Spezia have a good attacking arsenal on paper, the home side shouldn't face many problems securing another three points.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Spezia

Edited by Peter P