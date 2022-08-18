Inter Milan vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Inter Milan are set to play Spezia at the San Siro on Saturday in their next Serie A fixture.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Marco Baroni's Lecce in their most recent league game. Goals from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan. Gambian attacker Assan Ceesay scored the consolation goal for Lecce.

Spezia, on the other hand, beat Paolo Zanetti's Empoli 1-0 in Serie A. A first-half goal from Angolan striker M'Bala Nzola sealed the deal for Luca Gotti's Spezia.

Inter Milan vs Spezia Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Spezia 3-1. Goals from Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez ensured victory for Inter Milan. Midfielder Giulio Maggiore scored the goal for Spezia.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W

Spezia form guide in Serie A: W

Inter Milan vs Spezia Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan will be without Brazilian left-back Dalbert, while there are doubts over the availability of full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Dalbert

Doubtful: Danilo D'Ambrosio

Suspended: None

Spezia

Meanwhile, Spezia manager Luca Gotti will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Salva Ferrer and young French attacker Janis Antiste. There are doubts over the availability of French right-back Kelvin Amian.

Injured: Salva Ferrer, Janis Antiste

Doubtful: Kelvin Amian

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Spezia Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin Gosens, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#LecceInter 4 - Inter have won four league seasonal debuts in a row for their first time since a streak of five, across 1993 and 1997. Belief. 4 - Inter have won four league seasonal debuts in a row for their first time since a streak of five, across 1993 and 1997. Belief. #LecceInter

Spezia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski, Mattia Caldara, Jakub Kiwior, Dimitrios Nikolaou, Emmanuel Gyasi, Kevin Agudelo, Mikael Egill Ellertsson, Mehdi Bourabia, Arkadiusz Reca, Daniele Verde, M'Bala Nzola

Inter Milan vs Spezia Prediction

Inter Milan's financial restrictions have not stopped them from being active during the summer transfer window. After missing out on the Serie A title last season, the club has signed players like Kristjan Asllani, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andre Onana, and probably most importantly, Romelu Lukaku. With Juventus still finding their feet after some turbulent seasons and with Napoli undergoing a squad turnover, it could once again be the Milan clubs contending for the league title.

GOAL @goal ROMELU LUKAKU SCORES ON HIS RETURN TO INTER ROMELU LUKAKU SCORES ON HIS RETURN TO INTER 🇮🇹 https://t.co/BAhBzbtNKW

Spezia, on the other hand, finished 16th last season, and have signed players like Mattia Caldara and Daniel Maldini this summer. They have sold Giulio Maggiore to Salernitana amid controversial circumstances, and will hope to build on their positive Serie A start.

Inter Milan will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Spezia

