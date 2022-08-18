Inter Milan vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Inter Milan are set to play Spezia at the San Siro on Saturday in their next Serie A fixture.
Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Marco Baroni's Lecce in their most recent league game. Goals from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan. Gambian attacker Assan Ceesay scored the consolation goal for Lecce.
Spezia, on the other hand, beat Paolo Zanetti's Empoli 1-0 in Serie A. A first-half goal from Angolan striker M'Bala Nzola sealed the deal for Luca Gotti's Spezia.
Inter Milan vs Spezia Head-to-Head
In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and drawn one.
The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Spezia 3-1. Goals from Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez ensured victory for Inter Milan. Midfielder Giulio Maggiore scored the goal for Spezia.
Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W
Spezia form guide in Serie A: W
Inter Milan vs Spezia Team News
Inter Milan
Inter Milan will be without Brazilian left-back Dalbert, while there are doubts over the availability of full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Dalbert
Doubtful: Danilo D'Ambrosio
Suspended: None
Spezia
Meanwhile, Spezia manager Luca Gotti will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Salva Ferrer and young French attacker Janis Antiste. There are doubts over the availability of French right-back Kelvin Amian.
Injured: Salva Ferrer, Janis Antiste
Doubtful: Kelvin Amian
Suspended: None
Inter Milan vs Spezia Predicted XI
Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin Gosens, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez
Spezia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski, Mattia Caldara, Jakub Kiwior, Dimitrios Nikolaou, Emmanuel Gyasi, Kevin Agudelo, Mikael Egill Ellertsson, Mehdi Bourabia, Arkadiusz Reca, Daniele Verde, M'Bala Nzola
Inter Milan vs Spezia Prediction
Inter Milan's financial restrictions have not stopped them from being active during the summer transfer window. After missing out on the Serie A title last season, the club has signed players like Kristjan Asllani, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andre Onana, and probably most importantly, Romelu Lukaku. With Juventus still finding their feet after some turbulent seasons and with Napoli undergoing a squad turnover, it could once again be the Milan clubs contending for the league title.
Spezia, on the other hand, finished 16th last season, and have signed players like Mattia Caldara and Daniel Maldini this summer. They have sold Giulio Maggiore to Salernitana amid controversial circumstances, and will hope to build on their positive Serie A start.
Inter Milan will be the favourites to win.
Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Spezia