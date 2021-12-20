Inter Milan vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan host Torino at the San Siro on Wednesday for their final Serie A clash of 2021.

The defending champions are currently on a roll, winning their last six games on the trot to sit four points clear at the top of the table.

Torino, meanwhile, are down in 10th place with 25 points from 10 games, and are currently in their best form of the season after going four consecutive games unbeaten.

Inter Milan vs Torino Head-To-Head

In the last 30 clashes between the sides, Inter Milan have won 17 times while losing to Torino only nine times.

The last defeat came in January 2019 when Torino pulled off a shock 1-0 victory in Turin, but since then, the Nerazzurri have won all four of their league clashes.

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Torino Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Inter Milan vs Torino Team News

Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri will remain without Matteo Darmian (hamstring), Gabriel Brazao (ligament rupture) and Joaquin Correa (hamstring).

Not many changes are expected from Simone Inzaghi's starting XI that beat Salernitna 5-0 in their last game. However, Lautaro Martinez may come back into the side to replace Alexis Sanchez.

Nicolo Barella is suspended from the clash after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Friday. That means Roberto Gagliardini could get a chance to start in midfield.

Injured: Matteo Darmian, Joaquin Correa, Gabriel Brazao

Suspended: Nicolo Barella

Unavailable: None

Torino

The Maroons also have their fair share of injuries, with key striker Andrea Belotti still unavailable with a muscle injury and Simone Verdi also out with a similar problem.

Simone Edera and Koffi Djidji have ligament rupture and abductor muscle tear issues respectively.

Alessandro Buongiorno was suspended from the clash after receiving his fifth booking of the season in the win against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Injured: Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Simone Edera, Koffi Djidji

Suspended: Alessandro Buongiorno

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan vs Torino Predicted XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko.

Torino (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinković-Savić; Armando Izza, Bremer, Ricardo Rodríguez; Wilfried Singo, Saša Lukić, Tommaso Pobega, Mërgim Vojvoda; Dennis Praet, Marko Pjaca; Antonio Sanabria.

Inter Milan vs Torino Prediction

Inter Milan are breathing fire at the moment, winning their last six games and scoring 19 times in the process.

Torino, who have a poor record in the fixture, are not in a position to halt that run. We expect Inter to secure another victory this week.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Torino

Edited by Peter P