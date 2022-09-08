Inter Milan vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Inter Milan and Torino go head-to-head at the San Siro Stadium in round six of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri head into the weekend unbeaten in six consecutive games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Inter Milan were denied a dream start to their Champions League Group C campaign as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

They have now returned to Serie A action, where they are on a run of six consecutive home victories, stretching back to last season.

With nine points from their first five games, Inter Milan are currently eighth in the Serie A table, one point and two places off Torino.

Meanwhile, Torino returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off Lecce 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Turin outfit picked up three wins and one draw from their first four games across all competitions before falling to a 3-1 loss to Atalanta on September 1.

Inter Milan head into the weekend unbeaten in all but one of their last eight away games in the league, claiming five wins and two draws since the start of April.

Inter Milan vs Torino Head-To-Head

With 18 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Inter Milan hold a superior record in the history of this fixture. Torino have picked up four wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Inter Milan Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Torino Form Guide: D-L-W-D-W

Inter Milan vs Torino Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan remain without Romelu Lukaku and Dalbert, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Romelu Lukaku, Dalbert

Suspended: None

Torino

Etrit Berisha, Stephane Singo, Alexey Miranchuk and Samuele Ricci have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Etrit Berisha, Samuele Ricci, Stephane Singo, Alexey Miranchuk

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Torino Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Matteo Darmian; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinković-Savić; Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Ricardo Rodriguez; Ola Aina, Emirhan İlkhan, Karol Linetty, Mergim Vojvoda; Nikola Vlasic, Nemanja Radonjic, Antonio Sanabria

Inter Milan vs Torino Prediction

Inter Milan have run out of steam in recent weeks and head into Saturday on a run of three defeats from their last four games. However, they will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways as they face a Torino side who have failed to win any of their last six encounters since January 2019.

We predict a thrilling contest, with Inter Milan edging out the visiting side.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Torino

