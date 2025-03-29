Inter Milan vs Udinese Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese take on an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Preview

Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Atalanta by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an impressive recent record against Udinese and have won 28 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's nine victories.

Inter Milan have won each of their last four matches against Udinese in Serie A and could secure five consecutive victories against them for the fourth time in the history of the competition.

Inter Milan have won each of their last six matches at home against Udinese in Serie A and have scored a total of 16 goals in these games - a record run in this regard in the competition.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Udinese immediately after an international break in Serie A but have managed to win only five of these games.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Prediction

Inter Milan have clawed their way back to the top of the league table this season and seem unlikely to squander their hard-earned lead. Lautaro Martinez has been prolific yet again for the Nerazzurri and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Udinese have struggled in this fixture in recent years and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Sunday. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Udinese

Inter Milan vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

