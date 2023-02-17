Inter Milan vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the course of their Serie A campaign. The Nerazzurri were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Sampdoria in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an impressive recent record against Udinese and have won 27 of the last 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 14 victories.

Inter Milan have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Udinese in the Serie A but did lose the reverse fixture in September last year.

Inter Milan have won their last four matches at home against Udinese in the Serie A and last achieved five such victories on the trot against them in 1989.

Inter Milan have kept clean sheets in their last two matches in the Serie A - their best run in this regard since December 2021 and only the second time the feat has been achieved under Simone Inzaghi.

Inter Milan have kept seven of their eight Serie A clean sheets at home this season and have conceded only five goals in their 11 home games so far.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Prediction

Inter Milan have been in impressive form this season but will need a miracle to catch up with league-leaders Napoli. The Nerazzurri are only a few points away from cementing their place in the top four and will look to make the most of their stellar home record.

Udinese have a good squad at their disposal and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Inter Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Udinese

Inter Milan vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

