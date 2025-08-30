Inter Milan vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.
Inter Milan vs Udinese Preview
Inter Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Nerazzurri thrashed Torino by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Udinese, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Inter Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter Milan have an excellent recent record against Udinese and have won 33 out of the last 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 14 victories.
- Inter Milan have won their last five matches against Udinese in Serie A and have scored a total of 14 goals in these games.
- Udinese have lost each of their last seven matches away from home against Inter Milan in Serie A - they have a worse such record only against Fiorentina in the history of the competition.
- Inter Milan have kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches in Serie A - as many such results as they had achieved in their first 17 games in the competition in 2025.
- Inter Milan could keep clean sheets in consecutive home games in Serie A for the first time this year.
Inter Milan vs Udinese Prediction
Inter Milan have made an exceptional start to the season and will be intent on making the most of the resources at their disposal. Marcus Thuram scored a brace in his opening game of the season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
Udinese have a poor recent record in this fixture and have a point to prove going into this game. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Udinese
Inter Milan vs Udinese Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes