Inter Milan vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Hellas Verona last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form on the domestic front this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Napoli by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 28 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 14 victories.

Inter Milan have lost only one of their last 11 matches against Udinese in the Serie A, with their only such defeat coming by a 3-1 margin in September last year.

After failing to find the back of the net in seven of their last eight matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A, Udinese have scored in each of their last three such games in the competition.

Inter Milan have won each of their last five matches at home against Udinese in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since 1989.

Inter Milan could pick up 38 points from their first 15 matches in a Serie A season for only the fourth time in their history.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Prediction

Inter Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and have emerged as the early favourites to win the league title. Lautaro Martinez has stepped up for the Nerazzurri and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Udinese find themselves in a spot of bother this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Udinese

Inter Milan vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes