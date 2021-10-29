Inter Milan vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan are set to play Udinese at the San Siro on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over ten-man Empoli yesterday in the league. Goals from Italian full-backs Danilo D'Ambrosio and Federico Dimarco sealed the deal for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan. Empoli had young midfielder Samuele Ricci sent off in the second-half.

Udinese, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Igor Tudor's Hellas Verona in the league. An early first-half goal from Nigerian forward Isaac Success for Udinese was cancelled out by a late second-half penalty from Czech midfielder Antonin Barak for Hellas Verona.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost seven and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Udinese 5-1. Goals from veteran England international Ashley Young, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, Croatian forward Ivan Perisic and Belgian superstar Romelu Lukaku secured the win for Inter Milan.

Argentina international Roberto Pereyra scored the consolation goal for Udinese.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-D-L-W-D

Udinese form guide in Serie A: D-D-D-D-L

Inter Milan vs Udinese Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan will be without young Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Gabriel Brazao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese

Meanwhile, Udinese boss Luca Gotti will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu and Argentine forward Ignacio Pussetto.

Injured: Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Udinese Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Joaquin Correa, Edin Dzeko

Udinese Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Samir, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jean-Victor Makengo, Mato Jajalo, Marvin Zeegelaar, Roberto Pereyra, Isaac Success, Fernando Forestieri

Inter Milan vs Udinese Prediction

Inter Milan are currently 3rd in the league. Simone Inzaghi's men have won only two of their last five league games, and need to pick up form if they are to remain in the title race.

Udinese, on the other hand, have drawn their last four league games. The likes of Roberto Pereyra and Isaac Success will have to be at their attacking best if Udinese are to get a positive result.

Inter Milan will be the favourites.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Udinese

