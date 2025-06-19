Inter Milan vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025 

Inter Milan and Urawa Reds will face one another in their second game of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday (June 21st). The game will be played at Lumen Field.

Inter began their tournament with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Monterrey. Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos rolled back the years when he broke the deadlock with a trademark header in the 25th minute. Incidentally, that was the first goal that the Nerazzurri had conceded in the Club World Cup (including the previous format). But Lautaro Martinez equalized with a close-range finish just before the break. Neither side could find the match-winner despite their best efforts.

Urawa, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat to River Plate. They went into the break behind to Facundo Colidio's 12th-minute strike while Sebastian Driussi doubled the Argentine's lead three minutes into the second half. Yusuke Matsuo halved the deficit from the spot but Maximiliano Meza made sure of the result in the 73rd minute.

The loss left them at the foot of Group E on zero points while Inter are joint-second on one.

Inter Milan vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Urawa have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games.

Inter have lost just one of their last eight games (four draws).

Six of Urawa's last seven games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Urawa have won just one of their last five competitive games (two losses).

Inter Milan vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Inter Milan might have still been hungover, from the thrashing they received in the UEFA Champions League final, in their Club World Cup opener. They began their new era under Christian Chivu but that result was not what they would have envisaged. The 2010 winners of this competition will face Asian opposition for the second time in the Club World Cup as the heavy favorites to emerge triumphant.

Urawa Reds, meanwhile, are facing European opposition for the third time, losing the previous two against AC Milan and Manchester City without scoring. A defeat here would see the Japanese outfit eliminated.

Inter have struggled defensively over the last few months, having kept just three clean sheets in their last 17 games. However, they should have too much firepower for their opponents.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Urawa Reds

Inter Milan vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More