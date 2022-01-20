Inter Milan vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan are set to play Venezia at San Siro on Saturday in their next Serie A fixture.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Aurelio Andreazzoli's Empoli in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. Goals from Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez, centre-back Andrea Ranocchia and midfielder Stefano Sensi secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan.

A goal from Albania international Nedim Bajrami and an own goal from Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Radu proved to be a mere consolation for Empoli.

Venezia, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Empoli in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski for Empoli was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Nigerian striker David Okereke for Venezia.

Inter Milan vs Venezia Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have played Venezia once before in Serie A. It was last year, with Inter Milan beating Venezia 2-0. Goals from Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu and Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez ensured victory for Inter Milan.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-W-W

Venezia form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-D-D

Inter Milan vs Venezia Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have no known injury issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia

Meanwhile, Venezia boss Paolo Zanetti could be without experienced Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, Suriname international Ridgeciano Haps, right-back Pasquale Mazzocchi and Norwegian winger Dennis Johnsen. Nigeria international Tyronne Ebuehi is representing his nation at AFCON.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dennis Johnsen, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Ridgeciano Haps, Sergio Romero

Suspended: None

Not available: Tyronne Ebuehi

Inter Milan vs Venezia Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Luca Lezzerini, Ethan Ampadu, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Cristian Molinaro, Domen Crnigoj, Tanner Tessmann, Michael Cuisance, Mattia Aramu, Gianluca Busio, Thomas Henry

Inter Milan vs Venezia Prediction

Inter Milan are sitting at the top of the league table, two points ahead of 2nd-placed AC Milan with a game in hand. It looks likely that Simone Inzaghi's men will lift the Serie A trophy once again, with their performances making them the best team in Italy right now.

Venezia, on the other hand, are 17th in the league, two points ahead of 18th-placed Cagliari with a game in hand. They have endured some subdued results of late, and will be the underdogs against Inter Milan.

Inter Milan will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Venezia

