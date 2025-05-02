Inter Milan vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Inter Milan will invite Verona to San Siro in Serie A on Saturday. Inter have dropped to second place in the league table and trail Napoli by three points. The visitors are 15th in the standings, with 32 points, the same as 16th-placed Parma.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last five games across all competitions. They have lost their last two league games 1-0, including a home loss to Roma last week. They returned to goalscoring ways after three consecutive losses on Wednesday, playing out a 3-3 away draw against Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Marcus Thuram gave them the lead in the first minute while Denzel Dumfries bagged a brace. Barcelona scored twice in the first half and equalized through Yann Sommer's own goal in the 65th minute.

The Gialloblù are winless in their last five games, playing out three draws. They suffered a second consecutive defeat on Monday, as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Cagliari.

Inter Milan vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 85 times in all competitions. As expected, Inter have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 53 wins. The visitors have just eight wins to their name and 24 games have ended in draws.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak against the Gialloblù to 28 games with a 5-0 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

Inter Milan are winless in their last three home games, failing to score in two.

Verona have won four of their last 19 games and three wins have been registered away from home.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 62 goals, 29 more than Inter.

Inter Milan vs Verona Prediction

The Nerazzurri have endured a five-game winless run, suffering three losses while conceding 10 goals. Notably, they have an unbeaten home record against the visitors, winning 31 of the 43 games, and are strong favorites.

Simone Inzaghi is likely to rest key players here as he will look to have a well-rested squad against Barcelona next week. Hakan Çalhanoglu is suspended while Benjamin Pavard and Lautaro Martínez are sidelined with injuries.

The Gialloblù have lost their last two games without scoring and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in five of their last eight meetings against the hosts.

Daniele Ghilardi and Diego Coppola will serve suspensions here, so Paolo Zanetti is without his two key defenders for this match. Abdou Harroui and Pawel Dawidowicz remain sidelined while Tomas Suslov is a doubt after being subbed off early last week.

Though Inter have endured a poor run of form, they should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Verona

Inter Milan vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

